Daniel Shuck (1956 – 2026)

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(Wauseon Resident; Formerly Of Bryan)

Daniel Ray Shuck, age 70, of Wauseon and formerly of Bryan, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, May 10, 2026, following a long illness.

Dan was a long-time employee of Community Hospitals and Wellness Center-Bryan where he was a purchasing agent. Dan was an avid fan of the University of Michigan Wolverines.

He enjoyed tailgating with friends, was often seen in Michigan gear and driving a blue Jeep bearing the Michigan logo on the back. Over the years, he also enjoyed golfing, coaching Little League and reading books about American history.

Daniel R. Shuck was born Feb. 7, 1956, in Findlay, Ohio, the son of Richard L. and Dorothy M. (Moser) Shuck. He graduated from Bryan High School in 1974 and International Business College in 1976.

Dan is survived by his daughter, Nicole (Michael) Emmons, of Deerfield, MA; sons, Chad (Cecie) Shuck, of Kendallville, IN and Mitch (Kari) Shuck, of Bryan; grandchildren, Preston and Abigail; Bryant; and Lillian and Allison; sisters, Tanya (Roger) Roseberry and Pamela (Karl) Anshutz, both of Crestline, OH; and Alyssa Disanti, of Wauseon, who was like a daughter to Dan. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Mike Shuck.

In accordance with Dan’s wishes, no service will be held at this time. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

Memorials are requested to the Muscular Dystrophy Association at www.giving.mda.org. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.