Chester Allen (1952-2021)

Chester C. Allen, age 68, of Delta, passed away early Sunday morning, February 7, 2021 at Indian Meadows Healthcare in Wauseon; where he had been a resident since 2019. Chester was born in Sandusky, OH on November 20, 1952 to the late Robert L. Allen and Shirley (Evans) Allen who survives.

After graduating from Delta High School, he traveled to Kentucky where he served as maintenance supervisor for an apartment complex for many years. Chester was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Wauseon.

Along with his mother, Shirley, he is survived by his brothers, Brad Allen of Wauseon, Ed (Sharon) Allen of Delta, Rudy (Peg) Allen of Delta, Tim (Joyce) Allen of Sacramento, CA; sister, Ann “Cindy” (Dave) Perry of Delta and many loving nieces and nephews.

Chester was preceded in death by his father, Robert L. Allen in 2012 and brother, Steve Allen in 1990.

No public services will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta.

Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider contributions to the Open Door, 104 Monroe St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in his memory.