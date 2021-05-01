Chocolate Walk Coming To Downtown Bryan May 6

The Bryan Development Foundation (BDF) is pleased to announce an exciting new bonus “Alive After 5” event coming to downtown Bryan on May 6—the Chocolate Walk.

“The Chocolate Walk provides a tasty opportunity to enjoy a leisurely spring stroll through Bryan’s beautiful, historic downtown business district and to sample delicious chocolate items along the way,” said Alive After 5 representative Ann Spangler.

The Chocolate Walk includes a chocolate treat at each participating business, a goodie bag to carry treats and bottled water, and a coupon good for one free drink during the event (up to $8 value) at Kora Brew House & Wine Bar or Seasons Coffee & Bistro. Kora and Seasons will also host live music during the Chocolate Walk.

Chocolate Walk participants are eligible to enter a drawing for a $100 Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce gift certificate. Ticket holders who make a purchase at a participating business during the Chocolate Walk are eligible to enter a second $100 gift certificate drawing by presenting receipts at the Chamber of Commerce.

Chocolate Walk tickets are $20 and are available at the Bryan Area Chamber of Commerce at 138 South Lynn Street.

Only 250 tickets will be available for purchase. Participants check in at the Chamber of Commerce at the start of the event to receive a wristband and a map of participating businesses.

“Chocolate Walk participating businesses will be open from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on May 6 to share all of the great things these hometown entities have to offer, along with specials, refreshments, live music and more,” Spangler added. “It will be a fun community activity leading into Mother’s Day weekend.”

The Bryan Chocolate Walk is sponsored by The Bryan Development Foundation, Amerimade Realty, Andres, O’Neil & Lowe, Bard Manufacturing, Coldwell Banker/Classic Properties, Fireovid Financial, LS Wealth Management, Premier Bank, Spangler Candy Company and State Bank.