Facebook

Twitter



Shares

NEW MEMBER … Pictured is Archbold Rotary’s newest member, Chris Coy, with his sponsor Jennifer Gilroy. Chris is a home loan originator with Farmers and Merchants State Bank in their Archbold office. With Chris, Archbold Rotary now has 55 active members and 3 honorary members. Chris was sponsored for membership by Jennie Gilroy, who also works at the F & M Bank.