Timothy “Smitty” Smitley (1955-2020)

Many knew him as Smitty the loud talking, beer drinking life of the party but he was also a loving Husband, Father, Son, Son-in-Law, Brother, Uncle but most of all a loving and dedicated G-Pa to his grandkids.

Timothy Dale Smitley, age 64, of Swanton, OH died peacefully in his home Jan 25th 2020. He was born on May 31 1955 in Swanton, Oh to Huston and Betty Smitley.

Smitty worked as a Concrete Labor turned Forman in the Local 500 with Rudolph Libby. He enjoyed his time before and after retirement traveling around to and selling at various Flea Markets, Gun Shows and Auctions.

No matter where he went he would always come home with more friends than he left with. Tim also enjoyed being outside doing something because there was always something to do.

Making up stories and songs to make people laugh and sometimes blush was a favorite pastime of his, whether it was talking about/scaring people with his big finger, talking Peppa Pig or just talking nonsense! He was ALWAYS talking.

He leaves behind his dedicated wife of 36 years Shirley, his daughters Danialle (Tom) Smitley and Ashley (Chris) Carver, his Grandkids Jaythen Smitley and Layla Carver and Mother in Law Joan Schott. Along with his brother, three sisters, nieces, nephews, many cousin and friends. Special thanks to his nurse Kim, Earl and Bobby for helping give him the highest quality of life and turning the blind eye to his shenanigans.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father-in-law, and brothers Roger, Mickey and Eddie Smitley.

Friends and family may visit from 6:00 PM -8:00 M on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St, Hwy. 109; Delta, Ohio 43515; where a time of open sharing of memories will begin at 7:30 PM.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family, care of Shirley Smitley. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

To send flowers to Timothy “Smitty” Smitley’s family, please visit our floral section.