Christian Artist Todd Herendeen To Perform At Bryan First Assembly Of God

Christian music artist Todd Herendeen will be at Bryan First Assembly of God on Sunday, August 6th at 10:30am. 1105 Alpine Dr. An all-church potluck will follow the concert.

Todd hails from the great American mid-west state of Indiana. First and foremost, he is a Christian. As he always says from stage, “I love God, Veterans and my country.”

“In that order. I put my veterans before my country because without them, we have no country.” Todd’s goal every night as he walks on stage is for everyone to forget their worries or troubles for a couple hours and enjoy themselves!

His drive, along with his dynamic voice and excellent showmanship have gained him much success, including a #1 Hit, in his 18 years of performing professionally.

He is so versatile, his show can be Gospel, country, rock ‘n’ roll, and much more. This versatility has led him to perform as the opening act for such rock ‘n’ roll legends as: Jerry Lee Lewis, Chuck Berry, Chubby Checker, The Four Tops, The Platters, Leslie Gore, Danny and the Juniors, Freddie “Boom Boom” Cannon, Diamond Dave Somerville, and The Beach Boys. He recently worked with B.J. Thomas and The Drifters!

Opening for Foreigner twice was awesome too, as Todd got to do some classic rock! For more information visit https://www.toddallenshow.com