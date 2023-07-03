James “Jim” Jaggers (1955 – 2023)

(Stryker High School Graduate)

James “Jim” L. Jaggers, age 67, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Saturday, July 01, 2023 in Brookview Healthcare Center, Defiance, Ohio.

Jim was born on December 07, 1955 in Wauseon, Ohio to Rodger and Nancy (Nafziger) Jaggers. He was a graduate of Stryker High School.

He married Lisa M. Jaggers on August 30, 1990 and she preceded him in death on September 28, 2016. Jim was employed at Ferro Corp. for over 25 years and later retired from CK Technologies.

As a boy he enjoyed fishing with his brothers, he shot pool for many years in pool leagues, he also threw horseshoes for many years, he loved working on his own vehicles and was a NASCAR fan. Above all, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

Jim is survived by, his mother, Nancy Jaggers, his daughter, Olivia (Zack) Bowers, of Stryker, Ohio, his son, Lyle Jaggers, of Stryker, Ohio, his brothers, Joe (Carol) Jaggers, John (Deb) Jaggers, Jeff (Sherry) Jaggers, his grand-daughters, Ava, Lily, Vivienne, and Madison Bowers. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews and aunts and uncles. Jim is preceded in death by his father and Jim’s wife, Lisa.

The Jaggers family will receive friends during a time of visitation and celebrate Jim’s life, Friday, July 07, 2023, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at First Lutheran Church, Stryker, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of James “Jim” L. Jaggers, please visit our floral store.