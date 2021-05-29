Christine Dugas Named Fulton SWCD Cooperator Of The Year

Wauseon, Ohio, May 25, 2021 – The Cooperator of the Year award is presented to the landowner who installs a conservation practice on their property.

They should have an attitude that shows dedication to conserving all of our natural resources.

The 2020 Fulton SWCD Cooperator of the Year is Christine Dugas. Dugas planted a 34 acre Oak Savanna consisting of hardwood trees, 6 native grasses and 16 wildflowers.

The purpose of this practice is to establish a cover of tall grass prairie with oak trees that will enhance the environmental benefits of the area. Tall grass prairies provide a unique habitat for wildlife.

The picture shows Jake Holland, Fulton Soil and Water Conservation District Board Member and Christine Dugas, Landowner.