Come celebrate the ministry of FCA with burgers hot dogs, games, and a concert by Sanctus Real. The outdoor event is being held on Wednesday, June 9th from 6-8pm at Pettisville Missionary Church.
Tickets are $10 each and there are a limited number available. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.bbfca.org/celebration
The schedule for the evening is as follows:6:00pm-Food served, yard games, and more! Your ticket (purchased online) will get you a wristband to wear. Show your wristband to get your food.
6:30pm-Sanctus Real concert (bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on)
7:30pm-Recognize students and huddles! Celebrate what God is doing!
8:00pm-Wrap it up and go home
Masks are not required. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the church.
Be the first to comment on "FCA To Hold 2021 Champions Event"