FCA To Hold 2021 Champions Event

Come celebrate the ministry of FCA with burgers hot dogs, games, and a concert by Sanctus Real. The outdoor event is being held on Wednesday, June 9th from 6-8pm at Pettisville Missionary Church.

Tickets are $10 each and there are a limited number available. Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.bbfca.org/celebration

The schedule for the evening is as follows:6:00pm-Food served, yard games, and more! Your ticket (purchased online) will get you a wristband to wear. Show your wristband to get your food.

6:30pm-Sanctus Real concert (bring a lawn chair or blanket to sit on)

7:30pm-Recognize students and huddles! Celebrate what God is doing!

8:00pm-Wrap it up and go home

Masks are not required. In case of rain, the event will be moved inside the church.