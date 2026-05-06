Christopher Aufdencamp (1990 – 2026)

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Christopher Aufdencamp, age 35, of Pittsford, Mich., passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026. Chris was a self-employed truck driver who drove for Koch Transportation and formerly Raging Bull.

He enjoyed rides on his bike and time with his kids when he was not working. Christopher Michael Henry Aufdencamp was born on Nov. 30, 1990 in Kenton, Ohio, the son of Matthew J. and Annette R. (Mendenhall) Aufdencamp.

Surviving Chris are his loving, long-time companion, Reba Trausch, of Pittsford; his children, Uhliviea, John-Michael, Shaniah, Brenlee and Haddix Aufdencamp; sisters, Cynthia (Robert) Gallagher, of Findlay, Ohio and Kelli (Daniel) Larsen, of Milford Center, Ohio; and aunts, Cherie (Edmond) Thornton, of Findlay, Ohio, Michelle (Jeff) Arthur, of Kenton, Ohio, Thelma (Tom) Howe, of Ostrander, Ohio and Brandi McQuown, of Kenton, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and an uncle, Wayne “Beano” Mendenhall.

Chris will be laid to rest at Portage Cemetery at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorials are requested to the family. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.