Clair Shaffer (1949 – 2026)

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(Former Part-Time West Unity Police Officer)

Clair Shaffer, 77 years of West Unity, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2026, in his residence, with his family at his side. Clair was born February 8, 1949, in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of the late Clair W. and Elizabeth “Ella” (Dewitt) Shaffer. Clair was a Vietnam Era Army veteran, serving until his honorable discharge on January 25, 1971.

Clair worked for Hayes Albion until they closed. He also worked as a part-time West Unity Police Officer. Clair then went to work at N & N Stamping.

He retired from Stylemark. Clair loved watching the Detroit Tigers. He also enjoyed horses and trains. Clair enjoyed his morning coffee with Allen and Chuck at Rowe’s.

Surviving is his daughter, Kimberly (Dean Frazer) Shaffer of Archbold; two grandchildren, Thomas (Heavenly) Shaffer, Sr. of Bryan, and Dennis Shaffer of Archbold; great-grandson, Thomas Shaffer Jr.; sister, Helen Ayers of Arizona; significant other, Pauline Salyer of Hillsdale, Michigan; two special nieces, Shirley Rodgers and Sandy Hartsock, along with several nieces, nephews and cousins. Clair was a friend to everyone.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and one daughter, Theresa Shaffer; four sisters, Shirley Shaffer, Maxine Wade, Carol Reliford, and Dorothy Roberts.

Visitation for Clair Shaffer will be held Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity. Funeral services for Clair will begin immediately at 1 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Don Kent officiating. Interment will follow in Floral Grove Cemetery, Pioneer, with Military Graveside Rites accorded by the West Unity American Legion Post 662.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial donations be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.