Earl Seiler (1947 – 2026)

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(Retired From Spangler Candy Co. After 43 Years)

Earl Dean Seiler, 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on May 2, 2026, at Hillside Country Living in Bryan, Ohio.

He was born on February 2, 1947, in Archbold, Ohio, to Simon P. and Mary Alice (Fleming) Seiler. Earl attended Archbold High School. On October 4, 1965, he married Helen Underwood in Jonesville, Michigan, and she survives.

Earl worked at Spangler Candy Company for over 43 years. Throughout his career, he held various positions, beginning as a cook and later working as a forklift driver until his retirement in 2009. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and especially cherished time spent with his children and family.

Surviving are his wife, Helen Seiler of Montpelier; children, Steve (Kristie) Seiler of Bryan, Ohio, Scott (Kelli) Seiler of Maynardville, Tennessee, and Kristina Seiler of West Unity, Ohio; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and siblings, Carol Sharp of Winter Haven, Florida, Michael Lee Seiler of Big Marsh, Michigan, and Tami (Allen) Foute of Sherwood, Ohio. He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Earl Dean Seiler, Jr.

A time to receive friends will be held on Monday, May 11 from 3-6 p.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A private graveside service will take place at Pettisville Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.