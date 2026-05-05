Wilbur Young, Jr. (1951 – 2026)

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(Delta Resident & Proud Club Member)

Wilbur L. Young, Jr., age 75, of Delta, passed away on Monday, May 4, 2026, at Fulton Manor Nursing Home. Wilbur worked for many factories throughout his life.

Wilbur was born on March 29, 1951, in Napoleon, to the late Wilbur L. and Melba (Miller) Young, Sr. He later graduated from Delta High School.

Wilbur enjoyed watching and cheering on the Detroit Tigers, Detroit Lions, and the Ohio State Buckeyes. He also was a member of the Delta Eagles Club 2597, Wauseon VFW Post 7424, and the Wauseon American Legion.

Surviving Wilbur is his daughter, Christina Young of Shipshewana, IN; son, Paul Young of Wolcottville, IN; sister, Tanya Chase of Point Place; brother, Gale (Marsha) Young of Archbold; brother, Tom (Leslie) Young of Westerville; brother, Tim Young of Delta; sister, Jane (Tully) Whitmer of Wauseon; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to thank the caring staff at Fulton Manor and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their care of Wilbur. They would especially like to thank his caregiver, Kim.

Services will be held privately at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Young family.