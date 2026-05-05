Rachel Hake (1974 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1992 Graduate Of Edon High School)

Rachel Lee Hake, age 51, of Toledo and formerly of Edon, OH, passed away on Sunday, May 3, 2026, at her parents’ home, surrounded by her family. Rachel worked as a Customer Service Manager for Faster Inc. for over 15 years.

She was a member of the Edon Church of Christ. Rachel loved to travel to Europe and the Caribbean. Any time on the beach was a great time.

She was an athlete, playing in industrial league softball and volleyball leagues, and a sports fan, following the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan State Spartans. She loved spending time with family, friends, and her dogs.

Rachel L. Hake was born on July 26, 1974, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Gary and Rita (Brown) Hake. She graduated from Edon High School in 1992. She earned her bachelor’s degree from the University of Toledo where she was a walk-on to the softball team.

Surviving Rachel are her father and mother, Gary (Rita) Hake; brother, Aaron (Hollie) Hake; niece, Samantha Hake; nephew, Mason Hake; and paternal grandmother, Arlene Hake, all of Edon; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and special friends. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Louise and Charles Brown, and paternal grandfather, Larry Hake.

Visitation will be held in the Edon Church of Christ, 101 Franklin Street, Edon, OH, on Thursday, May 7, 2026, from 3 to 7 p.m. Graveside funeral services will be held on Friday, May 8, 2026, at 11 a.m. at Edon Cemetery with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. Rachel’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon, OH.

Memorials are requested to the Edon Church of Christ or a hospice organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.