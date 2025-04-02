City Of Bryan Project Approved For Tax Credit By Governor DeWine

PRESS RELEASE – Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jim Tressel, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik have announced the approval of four projects that will create 384 new jobs and retain nearly 1,600 jobs statewide.

During its monthly meeting, the Ohio Tax Credit Authority (TCA) reviewed economic development proposals brought to the board by JobsOhio and its regional partners. The projects are expected to result in more than $28 million in new payroll and spur more than $131 million in investments across Ohio.

NORTHWEST

APA Solar, LLC, City of Bryan (Williams County) and Ridgeville Township (Henry County), expects to create 133 full-time-equivalent positions, generating more than $9.7 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s new location.

APA Solar is a manufacturer of solar racking systems and components focused on fixed racking solutions tailored to meet specific needs in difficult environments. The proposed project includes the acquisition of a new facility to expand manufacturing capabilities and new office space. TCA approved a 1.644 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

B-K Tool & Design, Inc., Village of Kalida (Putnam County), expects to create 37 full-time-equivalent positions, generating more than $2.8 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project in Kalida.

B-K Tool manufactures custom solutions for various industries including automation solutions, offering flexible automated equipment to automotive suppliers. The proposed project includes the expansion of an existing facility to accommodate additional production space and allow for investment in new technologies. TCA approved a 1.294 percent, seven-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

The Job Creation Tax Credit is a performance-based credit. The actual values of the credits are based on the jobs that are ultimately created and the new payroll that’s generated, which will be subject to state verification.

NORTHEAST

Charter Next Generation, Inc., City of Ontario, and Village of Lexington (Richland County), expects to create 125 full-time-equivalent positions, generating $7.6 million in new annual payroll as a result of the company’s expansion project.

Charter Next Generation is a manufacturer of specialty films and sustainable material science solutions focusing on eco-friendly products, including food, consumer goods, industrial, and healthcare.

The proposed project will enable Charter Next Generation to expand its production capacity, supporting the company’s growth and market expansion. TCA approved a 1.39 percent, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

EGLO USA, Inc., City of Solon (Cuyahoga County), expects to create 89 full-time-equivalent positions, generating more than $8.4 million as a result of its new location in Solon. EGLO USA is a manufacturer and distributor of residential lighting fixtures specializing in modern and traditional home interiors.

The proposed project includes relocating EGLO USA headquarters to Ohio as well as its distribution, design, engineering, and other office operations in this new facility. TCA approved a 1.805 percent, nine-year Job Creation Tax Credit for the project.

The Job Creation Tax Credit is a performance-based credit. The actual values of the credits are based on the jobs that are ultimately created and the new payroll that’s generated, which will be subject to state verification.