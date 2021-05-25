Clara Crisp (1941-2021)

Clara N. Crisp, 79, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Monday, May 24, 2021 at Ashton Creek Health and Rehabilitation Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana. Clara was born on June 23, 1941 in Robertson County, Tennessee, daughter of the late Lonnie and Tennessee (Gregory) Gamble.

She married Kenith Crisp on June 1, 1962 in Gallatin, Tennessee, and he preceded her in death on August 3, 2001. Clara worked as a machine operator for most of her career, and owned and operated Crisp Tires in Stryker, Ohio with her husband.

She was a member of Lick Creek Church of the Brethren and enjoyed helping with meals and other activities there.

Clara is survived by her two children, Rhonda (Jerry) Brown of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Ronald Crisp of Bryan, Ohio; two granddaughters, Millie and Melaina Brown, both of Fort Wayne, Indiana; two brothers, Carl Gamble of Carmel, California, and Harry (Leona) Gamble of Tomahawk, Kentucky; and two sisters, Nancy Hale and Betty Barnett, both of Franklin, Kentucky.

Clara was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenith; four brothers, L.D., Joe, James and David Gamble; three sisters, Sarah Gregory, Dorothy Dull and Marie Freeman.

Visitation for Clara Crisp will be held on Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan. Funeral Services for Clara will be held on Thursday, May 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Holsopple officiating, with visitation held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sherwood Cemetery. Due to the ongoing pandemic, we ask that those attending services wear a mask and observe social distancing.

The family asks those remembering Clara make memorial contributions to Lick Creek Church of the Brethren or Stryker United Brethren Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com

To send flowers to Clara’s family, please visit our floral store.