Margaret Siegel (1935-2021)

Margaret H. Siegel, age 86, of West Unity, passed away on May 21, 2021 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 20, 1935 in Haskins to William and Selma (Shonk) Henderson. Margaret married Harold Siegel on June 20, 1953 and he preceded her in death.

Margaret was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Family was very important to her, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Margaret enjoyed gardening, sewing, and travelling with Harold to winter in Arizona and Florida. She was a member of the Three Arts Club and the West Unity American Legion Auxiliary. Margaret attended the Solid Rock Community Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Amy) Siegel, Dennis (Cindi) Siegel, Douglas (Janice) Siegel and Tina (Kevin) Beatty; 13 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Harold and her brother, Michael Henderson.

A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 26 at the Eagle-Marry Funeral Home in Fayette from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 11:00 a.m. Burial to follow in Floral Grove Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Williams County Humane Society in Margaret’s memory.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com.