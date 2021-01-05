Claud Kilbreath (1928-2021)

Claud L. Kilbreath, age 92, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away January 4, 2021 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Before retiring, he worked as a supervisor at General Motors. Claud was born July 8, 1928 to the late Ira and Dona (Brown) Kilbreath.

Claud served his country as a member of the Army in the Korean War from 1951-1953. Claud loved to fly airplanes, and spent many years as a private pilot. His love of aviation took him many places, and he loved to travel. He also loved to eat out at restaurants.

Surviving Claud is his daughter, René (Mike) Wells of Radcliff, KY; daughter, Adrienne (Matthew) Graham of Wauseon, OH; sister, Betty Aaron; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Cecil, Jr., and Parnell; and sisters, Eva and Elsie.

All services will be private. The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Facility in Defiance, Ohio.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Kilbreath family.