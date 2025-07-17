Clinton “Clint” Wirick (1941 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Clinton “Clint” D. Wirick, age 84 years, of Archbold, passed away suddenly Monday evening, July 14, 2025 in his home.

He was born on March 2, 1941 in Toledo, the son of Frank “Dudley” and Mary Delight “Pat” (Patterson) Wirick.

A 1959 Graduate of Hicksville High School, he then went to Defiance College and graduated with a double major in History and Economics. He married Carol “Suz” Frey on November 19, 1988 and she survives.

He worked as a Commodities Futures Broker for Cargill and later for Clayton Brokerage, Sauders, Archbold Water Treatment Plant and Yoder & Frey Auctioneers.

In retirement he enjoyed delivering cars for Henricks. He enjoyed golfing, sailing, hiking, canoeing and photography

He is survived by his wife, Suz; two children, Lisa Allison and Todd (Susan) Wirick both of Dublin, OH, two step-children, Anthony Yoder of Archbold, OH and Andrea (Jim) Brodbeck of Bentonville AR; 4 grandchildren; 3 step-grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren and a brother-in-law, Mike Duffey of Tampa, FL. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Marsha.

Friends may call at Zion Mennonite Church on Tuesday July 22 from 9-11am. A funeral service will follow at 11am with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. A lunch will be provided at noon. Private interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to: The Nature Conservancy – www.nature.org or St Joseph’s Indian School- www.stjo.org