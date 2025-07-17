Lenore Lehman (1938 – 2025)

(Supporter Of Fulton County Medical Transport)

Lenore Lehman, age 87, of Delta, passed away on July 16, 2025 at the Hospice of NWO Sylvania. Lenore spent her life caring for her family and home as a stay-at-home mom.

Lenore was born on June 12, 1938, in Toledo, to the late James and Frances (Boisselle) Rader. On June 23, 1956, she married the love of her life, Robert, and he survives.

Lenore was a proud Air Force wife, serving beside her husband at Phalsbourg France Air Force Base.

She and her husband were generous donors to the Fulton County Medical Transport Services. She loved to read a good book. She also enjoyed crocheting, country music, and playing Bingo and Canasta with her senior center friends in Delta and Swanton. Her favorite name she was ever called was “Grandma Nore”.

Those left to cherish Lenore’s memory is her husband, Bob; son, Rob; grandchildren, Sean, Ashley, Kamden, Holden, Kayla, Zack, and Winnie; and sister, Deb (Rader) Parsons.

She was preceded in death by her parents; youngest son, Scott; grandson, Connor; and brothers, Marvin, Jim, and David.

Per the family’s wishes, all services will be private at the Greenlawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Lehman family. The family thanks everyone for their prayers and support during this time, and asks for privacy and space for Lenore’s husband, Bob, as he grieves.

The obituary for Lenore was lovingly prepared by her family.