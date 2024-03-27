“Repair & Restoration Of Monuments” Topic At Next FCGS Meeting

DELTA – The next Fulton County Genealogical Society (FCGS) meeting is Tuesday, April 9, 2024, at 7 p.m. Aaron Faehle from Ohio Monuments will be joining us to share information about repair and restoration of monuments.

Aaron is President and 5th generation in his northwest Ohio family business. Ohio Monuments has a team of 16 dedicated employees who are passionate about memorialization and ways to preserve it.

We’ve all seen those tombstones in our cemeteries that need some TLC. Come to the meeting and find out how you can help. If your family wasn’t from Fulton County, or even Ohio, you can learn something helpful here!

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry is at the back side of the church. Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!