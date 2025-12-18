Commercial Crash In Defiance County Causes Temporary Road Closure

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two commercial vehicles that closed the intersection of State Route 49 and State Route 249 in Milford Township for three hours. The crash occurred today at 11:23 AM and there were no injuries.

A 2018 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Wiley King, 29, of Shaker Heights Ohio, was east bound on State Route 249 when it failed to yield from a stop sign and was struck by a northbound truck.

The 2007 Peterbilt, which was hauling milk, was traveling north on State Route 49 driven by Craig Kensill, 63, of Woodburn Indiana. The Peterbilt overturned after impact causing a small amount of diesel fuel to leak onto the roadway.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, Defiance County Emergency Management Agency, Hicksville Fire Department, Edgerton Fire Department, the Ohio Department of Transportation, John’s Towing and Repair Service and K and K Collision. The roadway was back open by 2:50 PM.