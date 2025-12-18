One Airlifted, Another Injured After Semi-Van Collision On State Route 49 In Williams County

PRESS RELEASE – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious injury crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred today at approximately 8:05 a.m. on State Route 49 at the Ohio Turnpike, in Williams County.

The preliminary investigation showed a 2026 Freightliner, operated by Matthew Wildschuetz, 29, Springfield, Missouri, was westbound on the Ohio Turnpike and exited northbound onto State Route 49.

A 2001 Chevrolet van, operated by Randy Appleton, 58, Fremont, Indiana, was southbound on State Route 49. The Freightliner failed to yield from the stop sign and was struck by the Chevrolet.

Appleton was seriously injured and transported by helicopter to Parkview Hospital. Wildschuetz and a passenger, Tomas Berrios, 27, Woodbridge,Virginia, were not injured.

A passenger in the Chevrolet, Cody Pike, 24, Orland, Indiana, was transported to Montpelier Hospital by EMS for minor injuries. The incident remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Williams County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Department of Transportation, Ohio Turnpike Commission, Florence Township Fire Department, Williams County EMS, Montpelier Rescue, Northwest Township Fire and Rescue, and John’s Towing and Repair Service.