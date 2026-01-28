Commercial HEPA Vacuums Available To Support Lead Cleanup Efforts For Delta Residents

PRESS RELEASE – In response to the recent community concern involving potential lead exposure, Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) is making commercial HEPA vacuums available to Delta residents to assist with safe and effective clean-up efforts in homes and other potentially affected spaces.

High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) vacuums are specifically designed to capture very small particles, including lead-containing dust, and are an important tool in reducing exposure risks—especially for children, pregnant individuals, and others who may be more vulnerable to lead’s health effects.

Residents who may have been impacted by the community lead issue are encouraged to use HEPA vacuums when cleaning carpet floors, window sills, baseboards, and other surfaces where dust can collect. Using standard household vacuums may redistribute lead dust into the air and is not recommended.

HEPA Vacuum Availability Details

•Who can borrow: Delta residents adjacent to Bunting Bearings, families of young children (0 – 6 years old) and individuals who are pregnant

•How to access: email fchd@fultoncountyoh.com or call 419-337-0915 with the following information

-Name

-Address

-Phone

-# of children in home 0 – 6 years old or individuals who are pregnant

Fulton County Health Department (FCHD) personnel will deliver and provide information on safe use.

•Dates/Times: The vacuums will be available M-F. Prompt use (24 hours) and notification for pick-up (return) is necessary to enable others quick access. A waiting list will be used as needed.

•Cost: Free for use. Damage beyond normal wear or failure to return equipment may result in replacement costs.

In addition to commercial HEPA vacuum access, FCHD encourages residents to practice lead-safe cleaning habits, including wet wiping surfaces, washing hands frequently—especially before eating—and removing shoes before entering the home to prevent tracking in dust.

“We want to provide residents with practical tools to help reduce potential exposure and protect their families,” said Kim Cupp, FCHD Health Commissioner.

“HEPA vacuums are one effective step people can take during this clean-up process.”

For more information about HEPA vacuum availability, lead-safe cleaning practices, or additional testing and resources, residents can contact FCHD at 419.337.0915 or visit www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com .