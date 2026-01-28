Fulton County Court Accepts Guilty Plea Of Former Fayette Teacher

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

A former Fayette Schools teacher has pleaded guilty to a felony charge in Fulton County Common Pleas Court stemming from a multi count criminal case involving obscene material and a minor.

According to court records, Owen P. King, 25, of Archbold, withdrew his previous plea and entered a guilty plea on January 23, 2026, to one count of pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, a fourth-degree felony. The plea was accepted by Judge Scott A. Haselman, who found King guilty of the offense.

Court documents state the charge relates to conduct alleged to have occurred between January 1 and March 17, 2025, in which King knowingly bought, procured, possessed, or controlled obscene material that had a minor as one of its participants, in violation of Ohio law.

Following the guilty plea, the court ordered King be referred to the Fulton County Adult Probation Department for a pre-sentence investigation and report. Bond was continued as previously set. Sentencing has been scheduled for Friday, March 6, 2026, at 2:00 p.m., according to court records.

King was originally indicted in April 2025 on a total of 19 felony counts. Those charges included multiple counts of importuning, pandering obscenity involving a minor or impaired person, pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor or impaired person, illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

According to previous reporting, King resigned from his position with Fayette Local Schools in early May 2025. The case remains pending for sentencing in Fulton County Common Pleas Court.