Community Family Fun Day To Be Held At Skilled Nursing Facility In Swanton

SWANTON, Ohio (Aug. 22, 2023) – Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, in Swanton, is celebrating the start of fall by holding a Community Carnival & Petting Zoo on the grounds of the skilled nursing care facility.

The day will be filled with family fun and is free to local visitors, and community members are invited to enjoy the festivities.

It will be held on Thurs., September 7th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 p.m., at Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center at 401 W. Airport Hwy., Swanton, Ohio 43558.

“It is nice to be able to bring the community together again for an afternoon of fun that people of all ages can enjoy,” said Jackie Riggs, administrator of Swanton Valley.

Swanton Valley Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center holds multiple community events throughout the year, to engage with neighbors and residents in and around Swanton.

Some of the more popular events include visits by the Easter Bunny, Halloween trunk or treat, and holiday lights displays.

At the upcoming Community Carnival, kids can enjoy pony rides and games, and an antique fire truck will be onsite for children to explore.

The petting zoo will be provided by Duke Farms. Refreshments will include complementary popcorn and Kona Ice will be available for purchase.

The extensive list of local businesses that generously sponsored the event included: