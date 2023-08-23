James “Jim” Figy (1928 – 2023)

(Lifelong Wauseon Resident)

James (Jim) Figy, 95, a lifelong resident of Wauseon, passed away early Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023. His wife, Hazel, was by his side as he entered the rest prepared for him by his Lord and Savior.

Jim’s life touched countless people. Known to many as ‘Big Fig’, he deeply loved so many, his wife and family, along with many friends from church, Card Club, work camps, the community and around the world.

His natural ability for leadership and his love for people was visible and felt by those in 4-H, Boy Scouts, FFA, the Fulton County Fair Board, church youth, mission trips, including Tri-S (Anderson University), in the U.S. and worldwide.

Jim was very active in his church (First Church of God, Wauseon), assisted in many community development projects, including bringing Fulton County Health Center to Wauseon, and was inducted into the Fulton County Agriculture Hall of Fame.

Jim was born in 1928, the first child of Alfred and Zelma (Cox) Figy. His family includes a brother, Norval (Bus), and sister, Janis Schaffner. Jim was preceded in death by his parents, sister, and great- granddaughter, Eden Mott.

His family includes sons: Ralph (Susan) and their children Sean and Lauren; Rex (Dorothy) and their children Jessica, Chris and Katie; Allan (Ann) and their children Michelle, Sarah, James, Hannah, Matthew, Elizabeth and Nathan; and daughter: Marsha (Michael) Figy- Stenstrom. Jim had 12 great-grandchildren.

Jim had many loves and passions. At the top of the list would be his love for his bride of 73 years and high school sweetheart, Hazel (Pike).

He cherished Hazel as they experienced life’s many seasons together, and the selfless care he provided for her set an example of true devotion.

He loved his country and greatly respected all those in her service, whether active or veterans. He also loved horseshoes and was a founding and lifetime member of the Fulton County Horseshoe Club, and a 60-year member of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association.

He was an avid fan of Wauseon sports, Buckeye football, and of course, the Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. He always rooted for the underdog and never gave up on anyone.

Through time, energy, and love, he turned many from a negative path towards a more positive, stable life.

Jim never took for granted what he was entrusted with and, above all, the people in his life.

He would always take a moment, at a family dinner or gathering of friends, to say, “We are so blessed.”

He made the most of those blessings, and as a result, those who knew him were blessed in so many ways.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Donations can be given in Jim’s memory to the Fulton County Senior Center Wauseon meals program, Wauseon First Church of God Missions Committee or a charity of donor’s choice.

