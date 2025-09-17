Community Rallies For Jamie Duvall Hoffman With Tailgating Benefit

The Edon and Montpelier communities are coming together to support Jamie Duvall Hoffman, an Edon graduate and current senior football mom, who is courageously battling brain cancer.

A special tailgating benefit will be held on Thursday, October 24, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the football field parking lot on Irene Drive in Edon.

Organized by senior football moms, the event aims to show solidarity and raise support for Jamie and her family during this challenging time.

Community members are encouraged to bring their team spirit and appetite, as a meal of pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, and dessert will be served. Meals are available for both dine-in and take-out, with donations accepted on a free-will basis.

The tailgate will take place ahead of the Edon Bombers versus Montpelier Locomotives football game, further emphasizing the strength and unity of the local sports community. Organizers note that both food and monetary donations are greatly appreciated.

For additional information or to offer support, community members may contact Chandra Lyman at 419-633-2324.