James Schroeder (1939-2019)

James F. Schroeder, age 79, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019 in his home.

He was born October 30, 1939 in Napoleon, Ohio to the late Hermon and Gladys (Rohdy) Schroeder. He married Diane Leona Saunders on January 09, 1959 and she preceded him in death on December 07, 2002. James was a Milkman with Arps Dairy for many years.

He was an avid sportsman and was a member of the Fulton County Sportsman Club, Boy Scouts, Ducks Unlimited, Pheasant’s Forever, Fort Defiance Bass Fishing and has received the Master Angler Pins. He was a Army veteran serving his country as a Cook.

Survivors include his daughter, Dawn Navarro, Toledo, Ohio. Grandchildren, Edwardo (Reagan Spadafore) Navarro, Natasha (James Lair) Roberts, Mathew (Amber-Westmeyer) Smiddy. Great-grandchildren, Jase Lair, Ian Westmeyer, Quintin Smiddy, Siblings, Tom (Janet) Schroeder, Pete (Joann) Schroeder. Numerous nieces and nephews. James is preceded in death by his parents, his wife, a son, Kim in 2016, a sister, Mary Disbrow and a brother, Harmon “Bud” Schroeder.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Schroeder family 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019 in Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday in the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. Pastor Donna Stutzman will officiate. Interment will follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of family choice. Online condolences may be given at www.grisierfh.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

