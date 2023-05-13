Construction Continues For New AquaBounty Aquaculture Facility In Pioneer

DRONE PHOTOS … Pictures were taken from a drone recently. The picture shows the scope of construction efforts on the property. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

By: Jacob Kessler

Pioneer residents are certainly no stranger to construction efforts that have been taking place in town for the new AquaBounty facility.

Multiple pieces of heavy machinery including cranes have been busy putting together what will be the new 479,000 square foot state-of-the-art facility.