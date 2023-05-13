Betty Edwards (1932-2023)

Betty Liou Edwards was born Dec. 24, 1932, to Ray and Lucile (White) Wheeler.

She married Paul L Edwards on Nov. 22, 1961, and he proceeded her death in January of 1998.

Surviving are siblings, Joann Blomeke, Paul Wheeler, Pauline Davis, Shirley McCreery and Larry (Marcille) Wheeler, along with many nieces and nephews who adored her dearly.

Including her parents, she is proceeded in death by her siblings, Anna Walker, Raymond Wheeler, Jean Rath, Evelyn Tarr, Fredrick Wheeler, Richard Wheeler, James Wheeler, Beverly Comden, Robert Wheeler and Carolyn Wheeler.

Betty worked many years for the City of Bryan and babysat several families in the area including many of nieces and nephews.

She will have a private burial.