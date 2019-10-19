Corey Stricker (1977-2019)

Corey L. Stricker, age 42, of Delta, passed away unexpectedly Friday morning, October 18, 2019 from injuries received in an auto accident that morning.

He was born in Toledo on July 16, 1977 to the late Scott Stricker and Robin (Eckel) Stricker who survives. Corey was a member of the 1996 class at Start High School. On June 1, 2002 he married Kathryn Spence and together they were blessed with two sons, Dylan and Cody.

He most recently was employed at Team Green Recycling in Napoleon; but prior to that served as a landscaper for several years with Coffman’s Lawn and Landscape and many years as a server at Classic Café in Sylvania. Corey was an avid University of Michigan fan and a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Post #373.

Along with his wife of 17 years, Kathryn and sons, Dylan and Cody; he is survived by his mother, Robin Stricker; sisters, Melissa Adams, Sierra Blake, Kristen Stricker and Allyson Stricker; step-mother, Diane Stricker; mother-in-law, Diane Burks; father-in-law, Van Spence; sisters-in-law, Karen Burks-Harris and Kristyn (Zack) Gibson; brother-in-law, Daniel Burks; nephews, Isaak and Cole; nieces, Ruthanna, Addysan and Journey and many loving friends. In addition to his father, Scott Stricker, Corey was preceded in death by his step-father, Matt Blake; father-in-law, Martin Burks and infant brother, Dylan Blake.

Arrangements are pending with Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider monetary contributions to the family, care of Kathryn Stricker for the future educational needs of his sons.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com .

