Corrinne Kroa (1932-2021)

Corrinne L. Kroa, age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 8:55 P.M. on Friday, July 2, 2021, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance, Ohio, after a brief illness, with her son at her side.

Mrs. Kroa was a 1950 graduate of Bryan High School and was employed by The Ohio Art Company from 1953-1969 and later worked at Spangler Candy Company.

She enjoyed knitting afghans and crafting and loved her family and family gatherings. She was a wonderful mother and had an undying love for Jesus.

Corrinne L. Kroa was born on August 10, 1932, in Bryan, the daughter of Kermit and Lila (Musser) Hageman. She married William Kroa on February 14, 1951, in Bryan and he preceded her in death in 2004.

Survivors include one son, Robert Kroa, of Jonesville, Michigan; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; one sister, Gwen Blaisdell, of Bryan; two brothers, Jack (Arlene) Hageman, of Bryan, and William Hageman, of Ney, Ohio; and numerous nephews and nieces.

She was also preceded in death by her parents and one son, Greg Kroa.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 8, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Services will follow at 1:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to a charity of the donor’s choice.