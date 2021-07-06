Myron “Mac” Knapp (1952-2021)

Myron A. Knapp, 69, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021 at Evergreen Healthcare in Montpelier. He was born on January 3, 1952 in Napoleon, OH to Charles Dan and Sylvia E. (Naveau) Knapp.

Mac graduated from Napoleon High School. On July 9, 1978 he married Sandra K. Carpenter in Montpelier and she survives.

Mac worked as an operator at Moor Industry in Montpelier. He was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Napoleon. Mac enjoyed Nascar, major league baseball, coin collecting, socializing with his neighbors and working on the bulletin board at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sandy; in laws, Susan (James) Collins of Hillsboro, NC and Robert (Jamie) Carpenter of Defiance; nieces, Heather Collins and Lisa (Joseph) Lambert; nephews, Charlie Carpenter and Jay (Sarah) Carpenter; great nieces and nephews, Tristan, Alyssa and Jordan.

He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved dog Trixie.

Mac will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier on Friday, July 9, 2021. Memorial contributions may be given in his memory to the Williams County Humane Society or to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.