STUDENTS OF THE MONTH … Pictured are the February/March Students of the Month for Hilltop High School and Junior High. (Front) Eden Mahlman, Ranie Roesch, Destiny Wilson, Rachel Dickinson, Brayden Tyler, Hope Potts, Maggie Wheeler. (Middle) Lilly Stone, Kelsey Connolly, Molly Dickinson, Alaina Russell, Libbie Baker, Brian Guillen, Brooke Moreland. (Back) Jazmyn Castillo-Edelman, Jesus Guillen, Brynn Rodriguez, Olivea Spires, Nate Waue, Hannah Willson. (PHOTO PROVIDED)