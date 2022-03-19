COVID-19: Williams & Fulton Counties Below 100 Cases Per Capita For Second Straight Two-Week Period

Facebook

By: Daniel Cooley

Regarding COVID-19 cases, it’s good news for the second straight two-week period for both Williams and Fulton counties.

Both hit the low incident levels once again and Williams Country had the biggest jump in improvement between the two counties.

Williams County dropped all the way down to 64th out of the 88 Ohio counties, with a rate of 40.9 cases per 100,000 people, with an actual number of new cases at 15, for the past two weeks.

Fulton County, meanwhile, ranked 58th out of the 88 counties, with 45.1 new cases per 100,000, with an actual new case number of 19, for the past two weeks.

That means that mask wearing is no longer recommended, except for people who are more susceptible, or vulnerable, to sickness.

Both counties are still pushing for vaccinations and Fulton County continues to do better in this area than Williams County.

In Fulton County, 52.7 % of residents have had their first vaccine dose and 49.7% are fully vaccinated. In Williams County, 47% if residents have had their first vaccine dose and 43.7% are fully vaccinated.

Much of Ohio is doing well in COVID-19 cases, with an average of 49.4 per 100,000 people. The whole state continues to improve, as there are now just nine counties that are above the 100 level per 100,000 people, meaning that 79 of the Ohio counties are below the 100 level per 100,000 people.

During the previous two-week period, there were 56 counties that were below the 100 number per 100,000 people.

Within the past week, both Williams and Fulton counties have had two new hospitalizations and two deaths.

That means since March of 2019, Williams County, with 8,983 cases, has had 161 deaths and 378 hospitalizations. Fulton County has now had 170 deaths and 484 hospitalizations, out of 10,296 cases.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com