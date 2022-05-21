COVID Cases Continue To Rise In Fulton & Williams Counties

By: Daniel Cooley

For the last four weeks, COVID cases in Williams and Fulton counties have been above 100 per 100,000 people.

Cases in Ohio have now reached the 200 mark, at 269 per 100,00 people. Thirty-eight counties are over 200 per 100,000 and only seven counties are under 100 per 100,000.

Williams and Fulton counties are not quite as high as 269 per 100,000. However, both counties rose again and are over 200 per 100,000, over the last two weeks.

This time around, with the results coming in on May 19. found Williams County in 34th place with 210 per 100,000. Fulton County is close, with 209 cases per 100,000.

The actual number of new cases over the past two weeks in Fulton County is 88 in a county of 42,126. Williams County has 77 cases in a county with a population of 34,209.

On the plus side, neither county has had any new hospital cases in the last week.

Dan can be reached at publisher@thevillagereporter.com