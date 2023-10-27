Coy “Leroy” Jones, Sr. (1954 – 2023)

(Attended Millcreek-West Unity School)

Coy “Leroy” Jones, Sr., 69, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, October 24, 2023.

Coy was born April 22, 1954, in Glasgow, Kentucky, son of the late William Coy and Wilma Jean (Thompson) Jones.

Coy attended Millcreek West Unity High School. He married Cherie D. Baer on May 26, 1979, in Fayette, Ohio and she survives.

Coy worked as a straightener operator at Chase Brass – Wieland for 41 years, retiring in July 2022. He had a passion for restoring classic cars, going to car shows, and cruise-ins.

He enjoyed listening to oldies music and watching Marvel movies. Above all, he loved his family and enjoyed spending time with them.

Surviving is his wife, Cherie Jones of West Unity, Ohio; mother, Wilma Jean Jones of West Unity, Ohio; three daughters, Cherie Jones of Defiance, Ohio, Laurie (Elmer) Garn of Defiance, Ohio and Angela Cave of Fort Wayne, Indiana; one son, Coy “Leroy” (April) Jones, Jr. of West Unity, Ohio; 20 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers, William “Gene” Jones of West Unity, Ohio and William Coy “Bill” Jones, Jr. of Archbold, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his father, Coy Jones; son Danny Jones, two brothers, Earl Jones, and James Jones; favorite dog, Buddy.

Visitation for Coy will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2023, from 11:00 a.m. -1:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating. Interment will follow at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity.

The family request memorials be made to Williams County Humane Society, 9464 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com