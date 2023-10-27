Wiladene Motter (1935 – 2023)

(Retired From Ohio Art Company)

Wiladene Motter, age 88, of Bryan, passed away at Hillside Country Living near Bryan on Thursday, October 26, 2023.

Wiladene worked in the office at the Ohio Art Company for over 44 years prior to her retirement. She was a lifelong member of the Pulaski United Methodist Church and later attended New Life Worship Center. She enjoyed knitting and reading.

She was born on September 2, 1935 in Pulaski Township, Williams County, Ohio, the daughter of Daniel Otis and Zena (Dauber) Wiles. She married Franklin Motter on July 27, 1992 and he preceded her in death.

Wiladene is survived by her stepchildren, Dana (Fran) Motter, Tony Motter, Brad (Susan) Motter, all of Bryan and Pam Motter, of Fort Wayne; nieces, Lana (Lenny) Johns, of Hicksville, Laura (Jerry) Sanders, of Farmer, Pam (Kenny) Nester, of Edon and Tanya Wiles, of Edgerton; nephew, Todd (Julie) Wiles, of Edgerton and sister-in-law, Judith Wiles, of Edgerton.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brothers, Lavon (Marla) and Frank Wiles.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Jeff Miller officiating. Burial will follow at Shiffler Cemetery.

The family requests memorial donations be directed to CHP Hospice or the Activity Fund at Hillside Country Living.

