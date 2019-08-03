Craig Rigelman (1964-2019)

Craig J. Rigelman, 55, of Montpelier, passed away unexpectedly on July 30, 2019 in Sidney, OH. He was born on March 12, 1964 in Hillsdale, MI to Clarence J. and Kay E. (Millard) Rigelman. Craig graduated from Montpelier High School.

Craig enjoyed his work as a truck driver, which allowed him to do a lot of traveling. He was a member of Life Changing Church and loved motorcycles, especially Harley Davidson.

Craig is survived by his daughter, Kayle M. Vasko, of Pioneer; two grandchildren, Lincoln and Isaac Vasko of Pioneer; his father, Clarence (Alice) Rigelman of Bryan; seven siblings, Reg Rigelman, Peggy (Dave) Hatcher, Mark (Lynn) Rigelman, Jeff Bowers, Lori (Larry) Heater, Terri (Jay) Stroud and Brenda (Ron) Coffman; numerous nieces and nephews; other family and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Kay E. Harrington.

A time to receive friends will take place on Friday, August 9, 2019 from 10 am to 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer. A celebration of Craig’s life will take place immediately following calling hours at 1:00 pm at the funeral home. The family has requested that any who have enjoyed riding with Craig, please join him in one final motorcycle ride to his resting place at Frontier Cemetery in Woodbridge Township, MI at the conclusion of the service.

Donations may be given in his memory to his grandchildren, c/o Kayle Vasko.

