Michele Pendleton (1964-2019)

Michele Elena (Sponsler) Pendleton, 54, was sent home to our heavenly father after a courageous battle with incurable brain cancer on July 14, 2019. Michele was born on Oct. 29, 1964, in Santa Maria, California.

She was raised in Bryan, Ohio. Michele welcomed her beautiful son, Michel, to this world on March 25, 1991. She married the love of her life, Kelly Pendleton, on Oct. 1, 1994, and moved to Woodridge, Illinois, to build their life together. They were just shy of their 25th wedding anniversary.

She was passionate about working at Meadowview Elementary School in the lunchroom, enabling her to spend more time with Michel and continuing long after he moved up. One of the greatest joys in her life was her granddaughter, Vera. She loved doing projects with her and showering her with love.

Michele is survived by her loving husband, Kelly Pendleton; son, Michel McDonald; daughter, Tiffeny (Kris) Nield; grandchildren, Vera McDonald, James Nield and Whitney Nield; mother, Bonnie Arend; sisters, Julie Sponsler, Tamara (Larry) Goebel, Lisa (Dave) Harrison, Lori Avina; brother, Mark (Janelle) Sponsler; brother-in-law, Max (Tracy) Pendleton; sister-in-law, Judy (Keith) Price; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Paul Sponsler.

A special thank you to Dr. Katy H. Goldsborough, Dr. Mary T. Pasciak, Dr. Arpi D. Thukral, Good Samaritan Hospital and Seasons Hospice. A celebration of life dinner will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at 03153 County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio (casual dress).

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Meadowview Elementary School Lunch Program, Woodridge, Illinois, or to Kelly Pendleton, though the Zelle app and enter kpendleton7722@comcast.net, for her medical and final expenses.

