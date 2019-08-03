Alan Hughes (1946-2019)

Alan Lane Hughes, 72, of Conway, Michigan, passed away at home on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Born in Bryan on Oct. 7, 1946, Alan was the son of Robert and Eileen (Beattie) Hughes. He grew up in Bryan, graduating from Bryan High School and later from radio electronics school. From 1966-69, Alan served honorably in the U.S. Navy. He was always proud of his military service. After returning home, he was the owner and operator of Hughes TV in Archbold.

On June 16, 1973, Alan married Cecelia Coon in Archbold. They lived in Bryan where they raised their family. After retiring from TV repair, he and Cecelia moved to Conway, Michigan. Retirement didn’t agree with him, so he took a position with Stafford’s Hospitality in Petoskey, Michigan, in charge of the laundry department. He also kept busy mowing and doing other volunteer work at Harbor Light Church.

Alan loved people and always enjoyed helping others in addition to his work at the church. He also enjoyed fishing and pursuing his love of antiques. As busy as he kept, nothing was more important than his family, especially spending time with his grandchildren.

Alan is survived by Cecelia, his wife of 46 years; his children, Jenny (Mike) Zeilinger of Clare, Michigan, Lori (Amos) Hemmes of Crossville, Tennesse, Justin (Megan) Hughes of Alanson, Michigan, and Rusty (Jenn) Hughes of Boyne City, Michigan; nine grandchildren and another on the way; brothers, Dennis (Lois) Hughes of Oden, Michigan, and Barry (Becky) Hughes of Pleasant Lake, Michigan. He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant daughter, Allison.

Alan’s family and friends will celebrate his life at a memorial gathering at his home on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Those who wish are asked to consider memorial contributions to Harbor Light Christian School, 8333 Clayton Road, Harbor Springs, MI 49740.

Arrangements are by Gaylord Community Funeral Home & Cremation Service. Please share your memories and personal messages with the family at www.gaylordfuneralhome.com.

© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.