CredibleMind Platform Now Available To Support Mental Well-Being Across Four Counties

PRESS RELEASE – The health departments of Williams, Fulton, Defiance, and Henry Counties are excited to announce the launch of CredibleMind, a free online mental wellness platform now available to all residents. This initiative is part of the 4 Your Mental Health Campaign and is funded by the Four County ADAMhs Board.

CredibleMind is a confidential, easy-to-use resource that empowers individuals to take charge of their mental wellbeing.

From managing stress and improving sleep to exploring topics like anxiety, grief, or substance use, the platform offers trustworthy information, self-assessments, videos, podcasts, and local support resources.

“I’m excited to add the CredibleMind platform to our continuum of care. Access to well-vetted mental health resources and information will empower our community members to know when and where to seek help” said Tonie Long, CEO of the Four County ADAMhs Board.

Oscar Hernandez III, Health Commissioner for the Williams County Health Department, added: “Mental health is public health.”

“CredibleMind gives our residents a place to start – whether they’re looking for answers, support, or simply ways to take better care of themselves. It’s about meeting people where they are, with trusted, accessible tools that anyone can use.”

Accessible from any device, CredibleMind is designed to meet people wherever they are on their mental health journey. It brings together expert-reviewed content and local resources in one convenient place – no account or referral required.

Explore the platform today at: www.//4ymh.crediblemind.com/ This effort reflects the ongoing commitment of the region’s health departments and community partners to promote mental wellness, reduce stigma, and make mental health support more available to everyone.

For more information about the 4 Your Mental Health campaign or mental health services in your area, please visit www.//4yourmentalhealth.org/.