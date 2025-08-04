Patrick Wyse (1955 – 2025)

Patrick Richard Wyse, beloved husband, father and grandfather, brother and uncle went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on July 31, 2025. He passed peacefully from this life at CHP Inpatient Hospice facility in Defiance, Ohio.

Pat was born March 15, 1955, to Richard and Grace Wyse at Detwiler Manor in Wauseon, Ohio. He had a happy childhood and loved to follow his father and later worked alongside him at Wyse Electric Motor Repair, a business that his dad started the year Pat was born. Pat would go on to be the owner of the business.

Besides all the things that go with fixing and repairing motors, he most enjoyed meeting and talking with the customers who would visit the shop.

At the age of 14 he made the most important decision of his life, to accept Christ as his Savior. It was that decision that shaped the rest of his life, even as to how he would use his illness to be a good and faithful witness for the Lord.

He graduated from Archbold High School in 1973 and furthered his education with classes at Northwest State College.

On December 23, 1978, he married his devoted wife, Carleen J. Rehklau and she survives. To their union were born three loving sons, Landon (Rachel), Lance (Maria) and Logan (Kayla). They in turn blessed him with 12 grandchildren, Harrison, Presley, Lucas, Henley, Dalton, Demi, Urban, Corbin, Jude, Daphne, Sterling and Golden. He will be greatly missed as each grandchild enjoyed a special relationship with “Grandpa.”

Pat was active in the Fulton County Gideon Camp, and the Archbold Lions Club. He held many different offices in each organization.

He was an active member of Haven Heights Baptist Church. He served on different committees and enjoyed helping each year with VBS. Pat enjoyed all kinds of travel, Southern Gospel music, flowers, the beach, and all things Christmas.

Besides his wife, children, and grandchildren, he is survived by three loving sisters, Rhonda (Brent) McGraw, Becky (Jeff) Rupp, and Beth (Jim) Wall, two sisters-in-law Carol (Larry) Seeley, Sheri Rehklau and a brother-in-law C. Wayne (Genie) Rehklau, and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers-in-law, Philip Wyse, Marvin Rehklau and a sister-in-law Sandy L. Rehklau.

Visitation for Pat will take place on Friday, August 8, 2025, at the Haven Heights Baptist Church of Wauseon, from 2pm to 7pm. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 9, 2025, at the church, at 11am, with Pastor Landon Schaffner officiating. Burial will be private at the Archbold Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Haven Heights Baptist Church or Gideon’s International. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisier.com.

The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Wyse family. The obituary for Pat was lovingly prepared by his family.