Kelly Theobald (1962-2021)

Kelly Theobald, 59, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 3, 2021, at his residence. He was born October 11, 1962 in Montpelier, Ohio, the son of JoAnn Theobald.

Kelly graduated high school, and then worked as a laborer at many local factories, with the most recent being Arrow Tru-Line.

He was a member of Bryan Eagles Aerie #2233 and Montpelier Moose Lodge #312. In his free time, Kelly enjoyed watching trivia TV shows, fishing, rooting on The Ohio State Buckeye football team, and enjoying an occasional cold beer.

Kelly had a personality that would draw people in, and he had a way of making people laugh.

Kelly is survived by his three children, Justin (Alaurah Barker) Theobald of Garrett, Indiana, Mollie Theobald of Bryan, Ohio, and Allie Theobald of Jackson Michigan; mother, JoAnn Langham of Moultrie, Georgia; sister, Marie (George) Rogers of Moultrie, Georgia; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Katherine Miller; an aunt, Pauline Mullins; and a cousin, Tony Theobald.

To honor Kelly’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services held at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

