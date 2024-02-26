Cynthia Cook (1964 – 2024)

(Graduated From Stryker High School)

Cynthia Ann Cook, 60 of Alvordton passed away on February 21, 2024 at her home. She was born on February 11, 1964 in Wauseon, Ohio to Gayle Ross and Esther Ann (Grime) Cook. Cynthia graduated from Stryker High School.

She is survived by two daughters, Aleeshia Haskell of Alvordton and Casashia Wasson of Montpelier; two sisters Linda Hutchins of Bryan and Sandy Gansmiller of Archbold; five grandchildren Falisity Norton, Emilio Garza, Ethan Wasson, Kiah Wasson, and Callie Wasson; and two great grandchildren Willow and Freyja Norton. Cynthia is preceded in death by her parents and a brother Randy Hutchins.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.