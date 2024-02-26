Luvenia Lung (1946 – 2024)

(Montpelier Resident)

Luvenia Lung, age 77, of Montpelier, passed away Friday, February 23, 2024 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center near Defiance. Luvenia retired as the manager at McDonald’s in Butler, Indiana with over 10 years of service.

She was a member of the House of Prayer and had been a member of the Indiana Morgan Horse Association. She loved animals and was an avid horseback rider.

Luvenia was born on October 15, 1946 in Racine, West Virginia, the daughter of William T. “Shorty” and Alma (Morgan) Webb. She graduated from Utica High School in Utica, Ohio. She married James R. Lung and he preceded her in death on December 9, 2009.

Luvenia is survived by her daughters, Meredith Day, of Dresden, Ohio, Deborah Derck, of Montpelier, Teresa (Will) Ruffin, of Jerome, Georgia, and Heather Paris, of Montpelier; 11 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren with another due in September and brothers, Mark (Lisa) Webb, of Butler, Indiana, and Doug (Julie) Webb, of Oxford, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sons-in-law, Brannen Paris and Robert Derck; brother, Gary Webb, and sisters, Mearldene Sims and Glynnis Lee.

In accordance with her wishes, there will be no visitation or services held. Her services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Those wishing to give a memorial donation are encouraged to consider the Williams County Humane Society.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.