Cynthia Figgins (1954-2021)

FAYETTE, OH – Cynthia G. Figgins, 67, lifelong resident of Fayette, died early Friday evening, December 3, 2021, at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital in Maumee with her family by her side.

Born October 9, 1954, she was the eldest of four children to Edward and Grace (Cully) Figgins.

Cindy graduated from Gorham-Fayette High School with the Class of 1973. She entered the workforce immediately after, working at Fayette Tubular Products until its closure. She then worked for Balser Industries in West Unity and Bryan prior to her retirement.

A QVC shopping enthusiast, Cindy enjoyed crossword puzzles and rooting for Jeff Gordon in NASCAR.

Annual trips Up North to Mackinaw City and Sault St. Marie were greatly anticipated when her son Brock was a child. Cindy was a lifelong member of the Fayette United Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, Brock (Tonya) Figgins of Wauseon; her siblings, Mike (Daun) Figgins, Beverly Figgins and Barbara Figgins, all of Fayette; six grandchildren, Amber Falor (David Weaver) of Archbold, Brianna Burgoon of Delta, Ashtyn Falor of Wauseon, Jonah Figgins of Fayette, Andrew Figgins of Wauseon, and Gavin Figgins of Fayette; two great-grandchildren, Ellis and Evita Delgado of Delta; step-siblings, Kathy Amos, David (Becky) Lichtenwald, Ronald (Melody) Lichtenwald, Karen (Curtis) Bentley, and Ella Lichtenwald; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a nephew, Collin Figgins; her step-mother, Irene (Lichtenwald) Figgins; and step-siblings, Allan Lichtenwald, Vicki Lichtenwald, and Bill Amos.

A Celebration of Life for Cindy will be held Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Family Life Center on the campus of the Fayette United Methodist Church with Rev. Jeff Bandy and Mackalyn Figgins officiating. A luncheon will immediately follow. The family will receive friends for visitation from noon until the service begins.

Memorial Contributions in honor of Cindy are suggested to the Fayette Volunteer Fire Department Association.

Arrangements were entrusted to Wagley Funeral Home, Adrian, Michigan. Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.