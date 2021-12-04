COVID Cases In Fulton County Continue To Rise; 80% Of Hospitalized Patients Unvaccinated

Wauseon, OH: The Fulton County Health Department continues to report that the community transmission level for Fulton County is HIGH. On December 2, 2021 Fulton County had the sixth highest COVID case rate in Ohio over the last 14 days at 921/100,000 (388/42,126).

Everyone can make a difference to assure medical help is available when needed by preventing the continued spread of SARS-CoV-2 (the virus that causes COVID-19 disease).

Everyone is requested to take steps to prevent continued spread. Layered prevention strategies should be used to reduce the transmission of SARS-CoV-2, including variants such as Delta and Omicron.

These strategies include vaccination, masking, improving ventilation, distancing, handwashing, and testing to slow SARS-CoV-2 transmission. Everyone ages 2 years or older are recommended to wear masks in public indoor places (schools, retail stores, indoor art and athletic events, church, etc.) while community transmission levels are substantial or high.

Unvaccinated people should wear masks in public indoor places regardless of community transmission level. Masks are required in areas of public transportation conveyances (including school busses) and U.S. transportation hubs independent of vaccination status.

To prevent continued spread of illness, persons who have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19, should get tested 5-7 days after exposure (even if they are asymptomatic) and wear a mask indoors in public for 14 days following exposure or until their test result is negative regardless of community transmission level.

Persons who develop symptoms of COVID-19 should get tested and stay home until their test result is negative; persons who have a positive test result are asked to isolate at home for 10 days.

Vaccination remains vital to COVID-19 pandemic control. The COVID-19 vaccines approved or authorized in the United States are highly effective at preventing severe disease and death from the Delta variant, which is currently the dominant variant circulating in the U.S. Everyone ages 5 and older should be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible.

In addition, all persons age 18 years and older should receive a booster dose at the recommended interval. Updates will be provided as soon as more information is available about vaccine effectiveness against the Omicron variant.

Current vaccine clinic dates/locations can be found at www.fultoncountyhealthdept.com or on our Facebook & Twitter pages.

-Fulton County Health Department COVID-19 vaccine clinics are FREE

-Appointments preferred for appropriate staffing

-Visit https://armorvax-app.azurewebsites.net/Account/Login to schedule an appointment for those 12 years and older

-Walk-ins are accepted during designated clinics.

-Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines are available for initial vaccination series.

-Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson and Moderna are available for boosters

-All J&J recipients 18 and older are eligible for a booster.

-Anyone 18 years and older that has received a complete 2 dose series of Pfizer or Moderna and it has been 6 months is eligible for a booster

-FCHD will be offering pediatric (5-11yo) COVID Clinics on December 16,2021 from 2-6pm and January 6, 2022, 2-6pm, by APPOINTMENT ONLY and ONLY FOR 5-11yo.

To make an appointment please click on the link https://armorvax-app.azurewebsites.net/Home/Invitation?code=XKO-BSY

-*MUST FOLLOW THE LINK TO REGISTER FOR THE PEDIATRIC CLINIC*

-If you are not able to attend a Health Department clinic, the following retail pharmacies continue to provide COVID vaccinations for those 7 years of age and older: Kroger in Swanton (Pfizer & Moderna), Rite Aid in Archbold (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J), Rite Aid in Swanton (Pfizer & Moderna, J&J), Rite Aid in Wauseon (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J), and Walmart in Wauseon (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J).

-Homebound COVID-19 vaccinations are available for individuals who are homebound due to mobility issues and cannot travel to receive their COVID-19 vaccination. Call the FCHD to arrange an appointment at 419-337-0915.

-If you are in need of transportation to get vaccinated, call 419-592-8726 Monday – Friday from 8am – 4pm to schedule a ride. Rides must be scheduled 48 hours in advance. Free rides are available Monday – Saturday.

-Interested in hosting a COVID-19 clinic at an event, organization or business? Call FCHD at 419-337-0915.