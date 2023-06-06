Dakota Embry (1998-2023)

Resident Of Alvordton

Dakota James Embry, age 24, of Alvordton, Ohio, passed away on Friday, June 2, 2023 in Bowling Green, Ohio.

Dakota worked as a tree trimmer for his grandfather’s company, Trees-R-Us. He had attended Restoration Fellowship in Williams Center and played football at Napoleon high School. He was an avid football and basketball fan.

Dakota was born on August 8, 1998, in Toledo, Ohio, the son of Shawn E. A. Embry and Cassandra Pollock.

Dakota is survived by his daughter, Oaklynn Embry, of Malinta; mother, Cassandra (Tyler) Richards, of Alvordton; father, Shawn (Brandy) Embry, of Defiance; siblings, Alan Jones, of Toledo, Isaac Jones, of Bryan, Noah (Emily) Butler, of Continental, Xavier Jones, of Bryan, Zoi Embry, Zoie Embry, Faithlynn Embry and Austin Peters, all of Defiance; maternal grandfather, Tony Pollock, Sr., of Moore, Oklahoma and maternal grandmother, Pennie (David) Jones, of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Coy Embry and a sister, Patricia Embry.

Visitation for Dakota will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

A memorial service for Dakota will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at the funeral home with Reverend Ted Pollock officiating.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

